JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

