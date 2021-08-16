JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €192.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €192.00 ($225.88) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €161.56 ($190.07).

ETR DHER opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

