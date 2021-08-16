JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

