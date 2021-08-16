JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

