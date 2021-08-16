Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1.23 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00137899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00157447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.81 or 1.00088600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.00914587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.60 or 0.07087038 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.