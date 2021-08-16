Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Down 55.6% in July

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $418,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,884 shares of company stock worth $1,369,566 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

JUPW traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

