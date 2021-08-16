Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Kaltura stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

