Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,647 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.