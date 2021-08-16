Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000.

UNOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15.

