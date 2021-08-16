Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 5.02% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,297. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71.

