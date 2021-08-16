Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,031 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. 12,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

