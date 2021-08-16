Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,532 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 78,628 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

BATS IVAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

