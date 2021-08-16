Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 53.6% in July

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KAYS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

