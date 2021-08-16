Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 53.6% in July

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KAYS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
About Kaya
