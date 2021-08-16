KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

