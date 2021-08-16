Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.52. 36,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

