Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KEN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.84. 13,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

