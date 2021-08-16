Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHT. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

