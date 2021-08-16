Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.3 days.

KYCCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyence presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $580.01 on Monday. Keyence has a twelve month low of $398.00 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.64.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

