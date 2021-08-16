KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00138388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.81 or 0.99759534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.80 or 0.00874804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.67 or 0.06982257 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,391 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

