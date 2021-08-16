Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.2 days.

OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$16.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMMPF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

