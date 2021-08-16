Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.28.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,574,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 in the last 90 days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 86,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

