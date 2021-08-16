Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after buying an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

