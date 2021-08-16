Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after buying an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.