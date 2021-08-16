Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.
TSE:K opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.11. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.
In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
