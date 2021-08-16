Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

TSE:K opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.11. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.37.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

