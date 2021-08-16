KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $699.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $699.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.00 million and the lowest is $689.30 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

