KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $71.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KKR opened at $66.04 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 150.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

