KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $31.28

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $243.47 million and $27.08 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 66.4% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $31.28 or 0.00068392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,747.00 or 1.00033828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00914240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

