Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $63.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

NYSE KSS opened at $54.49 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,026,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

