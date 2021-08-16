Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $25.40 on Monday. Komatsu has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

