Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.12 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $2.12 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.30 or 0.00906143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,072,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

