Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

