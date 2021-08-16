Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

