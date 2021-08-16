KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Shares of KT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41. KT has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

