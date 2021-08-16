KuCoin Token Reaches One Day Volume of $16.50 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $940.88 million and $16.50 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $11.74 or 0.00025349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.42 or 0.00929094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00109824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047314 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

