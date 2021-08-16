Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

LSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LSF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

