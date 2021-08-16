Lake Street Capital Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $63.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GRWG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.76. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.