Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $580.41 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

