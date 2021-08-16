Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 3,393 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.46. 52,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.