Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $182.63. 1,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.30 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

