Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BLK stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $915.55. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $880.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $922.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

