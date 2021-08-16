Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

