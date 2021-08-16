Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 2,134 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $4.99 on Monday, reaching $358.19. 235,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

