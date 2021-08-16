Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.44. 27,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

