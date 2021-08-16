Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Up 1.7%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 1,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 544,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

SWIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $313,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

