Laurentian Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.31. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,574.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

