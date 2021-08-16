Ledyard National Bank Sells 332 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 278,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

