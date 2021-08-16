Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Leoni has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

