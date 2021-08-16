Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,349,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of The Macerich at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.1% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 30,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Macerich by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in The Macerich by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

MAC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.40. 65,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

