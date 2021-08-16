Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,603 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 188,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

