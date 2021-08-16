Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $40.37 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $40,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

VOD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,737. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

