Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $89.39 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199,535 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises about 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of CAE worth $89,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CAE by 13.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $28.33. 2,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

